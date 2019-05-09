Bookmark June 11 for start of Summer Reading Program

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Literacy Council will use literacy to transport children around the world in its 2019 Summer Reading Program.

Starting from June to August, the council will provide educational and fun activities to keep children’s minds sharp throughout the hot season.

“In May, parents start looking for programs in the summer,” said Betty Barrett, co-chair of the program. “Others are done in groups while ours has more individual help.”

She adds that the Council will focus on finding the child’s math and reading levels to meet them where they are.

“In this day and time, many children don’t know geography and where they are,” said Bennett. “They will learn about Scotland County and then we’ll take them beyond, around the world.”

Lana Richards, the director, said the world learning will reinforce the children’s reading skills while teaching them something new.

“They will learn about Scotland County, North Carolina, the U.S.,” said Richards. “Then we will go into different countries and continents where they will learn about different animals and cultures of the world. We will have short stories, coloring pages, and provide a light lunch.”

The program is for children ages 5 to 12 and the upcoming dates are: June 11-13; June 18-20; June 25 to July 2; July 9-11; July 23-25; July 30 to Aug. 1; Aug. 6-8; and Aug. 13-15.

All of the programs are from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Parents can register children by calling the Scotland County Literacy Council at 910-276-7007. The Summer Reading Program starts June 11, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Scotland County Literacy Council, 213 McLaurin Ave., Laurinburg.

