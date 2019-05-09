Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the police department Wednesday that someone had broken the kitchen window to gain access to the residence and ransacked the place. Nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Millstone Road reported to the police department Wednesday that unknown persons had gotten into their storage unit behind the residence and stole a Ruger 9mm, a Tarus pistol, and a SKS rifle totaling $1,000.

Failure to return rental property

LAURINBURG — Enterprise reported to the police department Wednesday that a 2018 white Jeep Wrangler had not been returned on time. The renter told the company that she had let another individual drive it and has not seen the vehicle since.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Benjamin Mack, 18, of Bronco Drive was arrested Wednesday for trespassing on a school bus, resisting arrest, injury to real property and assault on a state employee. He was given a $17,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Gage Lowry, 24, of Red Springs was arrested Wednesday for three failure to appear warrants. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Syluvia Page, 28, of Maxton was arrested Wednesday for simple assault and resisting arrest. She was given a $1,000 bond.

