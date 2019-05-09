SBI investigating officer-involved shooting

LAURINBURG — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is still investigating a shooting on Washington Avenue on May 3.

A 26-year-old female had a single gunshot wound from a 9mm handgun and was transported to the hospital for treatment. She is expected to be fine.

The incident reportedly involved an off-duty Laurinburg police officer, who has since been put on administrative leave until the SBI concludes its investigation.

The officer’s name is not being released and no further updates have been given on the investigation.