JROTC cadets celebrate at annual Military Ball

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High SChool JROTC held its annual Military Ball at The Highlands in Laurinburg on Saturday, and presented numerous awards and recognitions.

Students who were recognized included: Thomazion Bethea, Selena Breed, Cierra Bryant, Ricky Driggers, Caitlyn German, Chandler Langley, Zion John, Robert Currie, Sean Gunnels, Thomas Johnson, She’Melanie McCallum, Hisume McNair, Wesely Powell, Chandler Simms, Emily Stevens and Holden Grice.

Daughters of the American Revolution Award was presented to Monica Norton.

Military Order of the Purple Heart was awarded to DiAndre Benoit and Richard Lor.

Military Officers Association of America awarded to Emily Stevens

American Veterans Award presented to Sean Gunnels.

Association of the United States Army Award presented to Chandler Langley and Cierra Bryant.

The following cadets received awards for Good Conduct, Superior Cadet, Leadership Award or Cadet of the Quarter: Thomazion Bethea, Selena Breeden, Cierra Bryant, Ricky Driggers, Caitlyn German, Chandler Langley, Robert Currie, Thomas Jonson, Sean Gunnels, She’Melanie McCallum, Hisume McNair, Wesely Powell, Chandler Simms, Emily Stevens, Holden Grice, Shaira Brayboy, Makayela Chagolla, Matthew Stevens, Dakota Phillips, Monica Norton, Richard Lor and Victor Lor.

