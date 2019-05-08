Optimist plate sale isn’t far away; volunteers needed

Exchange file photo A member of the Laurinburg Optimist Club pulls fish from the fryer during a recent plate sale. Exchange file photo A member of the Laurinburg Optimist Club pulls fish from the fryer during a recent plate sale.

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Optimist Club is gearing up for its semi-annual plate sale.

The Laurinburg Optimist Club Family Plate sale may be a few weeks away, but the planning is year-round.

“We’ve been doing this since the late ’70s,” said Ron Riggins, a member of the Optimist Club. “At first it was just fish, but in the last 20 years, we added shrimp and chicken. That’s why some people still call it a fish fry. “

He said the food is cooked fresh on the day, hand-breaded calabash style and the goal is to make more than 2,000 plates.

“Fish, shrimp, and chicken tenders everything is hand-breaded fresh,” said Riggins. “The sides are hush puppies, chocolate chip cookie and our famous coleslaw — it gets a lot of compliments.”

What the club hopes to gain from for the plate sale is more community volunteers during the lunch hours.

“If you have an interest in helping on the serving line, we certainly could use help during the lunch hours where we do double as many plates and deliveries, “said Riggins. “We just need more hands.”

He added the money raised goes back into the community, for the boy and girl baseball teams, oratorical contests, essay contests, and more.

“Optimist Club wants to thank everyone (in advance) for their support,” added Riggins.

To volunteer, contact the Laurinburg Optimist Club on their Facebook page.

The Laurinburg Optimist Club Family Plate Sale is May 29 at the Optimist Park on Turnpike Road. Lunch plates will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner plates are available 4 to 7 p.m. Orders of 10 plates are more can be delivered.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

Exchange file photo A member of the Laurinburg Optimist Club pulls fish from the fryer during a recent plate sale. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_FishFry.jpg Exchange file photo A member of the Laurinburg Optimist Club pulls fish from the fryer during a recent plate sale.