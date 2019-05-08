Break-in

LAURINBURG — FBI Construction out of Florence South Carolina reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that unknown persons had broken into a trailer on the construction site on Old Johns Road. The suspect stole five pairs of safety glasses, drill bits, two deer cameras, two keys to a backhoe, three hand held walkie-talkies with chargers, various cleaning supplies, two batteries for a band saw, a cordless band saw, an impact gun, a flashlight, side cutters and a screw driver totaling $1,132.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McColl Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone had pried open the front door causing $390 damage and stole several items. The items included a 65-inch TV, a 32-inch TV, and a PlayStation 4 gaming system totaling $1,640.

LAUREL HILL— A resident of Crawford Lake Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that unknown persons had broken into the home and stole a $2 historical note.

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the sheriff’s office Saturday that someone had stolen the air-conditioning unit from the residence valued at $200.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Ashley Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that after returning items to her, her ex-boyfriend kicked in the door to her residence and engaged in a physical altercation with her. Warrants were obtained for Douglas Brown, 29, of Hamlet Road in Laurel Hill, but he is still at large.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McIntosh Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone had taken his 2012 tan Chevy Malibu valued at $6,000 without his permission.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that unknown persons had stolen his 20-foot trailer, black high capacity air compressor and grease gun with black case totaling $3,950.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Crestline Road reported to the sheriff’s office Sunday that someone had stolen his dirt-bike valued at $4,000.

LAURINBURG — McZarn AME Zion Church on Old Wire Road reported to the sheriff’s office Sunday that someone had stolen the cast iron church bell valued at $800.

LAURINBURG — A Belk employee reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had stolen credit and debit cards out of her purse while it was in the back office.

WAGRAM — A resident of Marcellus Street in Laurinburg reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that while at Spring Hill Middle School her iPhone was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Highland Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had stolen a blue Rubbermaid tote from the back of his truck. The tote contained honeybee smokers, beehive tools, a frame divider and long-stem lighters totaling $135.

Vandalism

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Debra’s Way reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone had caused $300 in damages to the underpinning of the mobile home and the storm door.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Laurinburg Food Mart on Produce Market Road Tuesday after a report of shots fired. When officers arrived the suspects had already left but surveillance footage showed two black males firing at each other. Neither appeared to have been hit though one of the vehicles had been. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Speller Street Tuesday after reports of a shooting into occupied dwelling. Officers arrived at the residence and found several bullet holes in a bedroom wall. The incident is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kidjah Ingram, 25, of Baker Court was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear out of Richmond County and probation violation. She was given a $9,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Ronald Huckabee, 45, of Harry Malloy Road was arrested Tuesday for second degree trespassing. He was given a $500 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_annacrime-5.jpg