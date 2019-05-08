JCPC gets 2019-20 budget approved

Jael Pembrick| The Laurinburg Exchange Rogena Deese submits the 2019-20 budget for the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council to the Scotland County commissioners on Monday. Jael Pembrick| The Laurinburg Exchange Rogena Deese submits the 2019-20 budget for the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council to the Scotland County commissioners on Monday.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners approved the budget for the Scotland County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council on Monday at its monthly meeting.

JCPC provides programs to help families and teens in the county. Some of those programs are assessment programs, sex offender assessment and counseling, home-based family counseling, teen court, structured activities programs, skill building, mentoring and more.

“The state allocates to Scotland County $152,332 (for the program),” said Rogena Deese, coordinator. “The council has to do the risk assessments every year about the needs of the children here. Then we determine what kind of services are needed that are not already provided, the gaps in the county.”

She said the council met in April to discuss and finalize the submitted budget. Those numbers are:

Administrative Budget — $11, 390

Community Service/ Restitution (Scots for Youth) — $41,710

SFY- Substance Abuse Freedom (SAFE) — $5,750

Youth Empowerment (Partners In Ministry) — $30,610

Parenting/ Family Skill Building (Scots for Youth) —$44,365

Teen Court (Scots for Youth) — $18,507

She added that the budget is the same as last year’s budget. But in February, the JCPC’s resolution to Raise the Age was approved, showing that changes to the programs are to come in the next fiscal year.

“We are the last state to raise the juvenile age from 16 to 18,” said Deese. “Between now until Dec. 1, if a person 16 or older gets into trouble, they can be treated as an adult.”

The “Raise the Age” implementation is to keep those under the age of 18 in the Juvenile Justice section facility rather than a prison, where there are programs available to help them grow and make better decisions.

“There is Partners in Ministry and Scots for Youth who receive funding,” said Deese. “With the age raise, there will be more issues, the resolution is that the county agrees that they know we are a low-wealth county and understand that the money coming in the legislation allocation for Scotland County, the county is responsible for a 10-percent match, which can be dollars or in-kind (donations).”

She mentioned that, with the age raised, the need for more programs and space will grow.

“All programs will need to be modified or tweaked, each county has been asked to (sign) the same resolution and it’s to let you know this is what we need,” said Deese.

At the meeting, the board also approved the members appointed by the board to stay on the JCPC council, those members are Mary Jo Adams, Mary Draper and Mitchell McIver.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

Jael Pembrick| The Laurinburg Exchange Rogena Deese submits the 2019-20 budget for the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council to the Scotland County commissioners on Monday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_jcpc.jpg Jael Pembrick| The Laurinburg Exchange Rogena Deese submits the 2019-20 budget for the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council to the Scotland County commissioners on Monday.