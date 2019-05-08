A little bit different take on salmon

A few weeks ago I wrote about my first time making BBQ and how I was going to start using Savannah Bee Company habanero honey BBQ sauce for everything.

Well, here’s the start of everything. Salmon. “BBQ Marinated Salmon” to be exact, and let me tell you it’s delicious.

I’ve really been enjoying cooking salmon on a skillet because it gives it a nice crunch and this sauce gives it just a little something extra as well.

Now you don’t get as much of a kick with this one as you do when you add it to a BBQ sandwich, but it does give the salmon a nice flavor that ventures away from the typical salmon I’m used to eating on a weekly basis.

I will also say I have next to no idea how much sauce I put into the salmon to marinate it I basically just added some and made sure there was enough to cover it. So depending on how you want the flavor I’d say add as much as you think is necessary.

The one thing with cooking salmon on a skillet that I’ve found difficult is the cook time and making sure the salmon doesn’t stick. For the sticking, I typically just end up moving it around every minute or so to make sure it doesn’t stick but is still cooking.

As for the cook time, I swear it varies every time ranging from five minutes each side to 10 and I haven’t been able to figure it out yet. Though I typically just end up slicing on of the fillets in half to see if it’s cooked through and that usually works pretty well for me.

***

Ingredients …

2 salmon fillets

Habanero Honey BBQ Sauce

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Put salmon fillets in a plastic bag and add Habanero Honey BBQ Sauce along with salt and pepper. Gently move salmon around to make sure it’s covered, add more sauce if needed. Place in the refrigerator and let sit for 6 to 8 hours or longer.

Heat olive oil on medium high heat in a medium sized skillet. Add salmon and top with lemon juice along with any sauce still in the plastic bag.

Cook for 5 to 6 minutes per side until salmon is cooked.

Move to a plate and enjoy.

