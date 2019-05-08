Sheriff’s Office obtains warrants for two men out of state

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has obtained two criminal arrest warrants against two out-of-state individuals for various charges against minor children on Tuesday.

The Criminal Investigative Division has obtained criminal arrest warrants against Cornelius Godfrey Brennecke, 44, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Odarius Deshun Peoples, 24, of Luverne, Alabama.

The warrants against Brennecke are in reference to 27 counts of felony first-degree sexual offense against a minor child and 27 counts of felony sexual activity by a substitute parent from when he was a resident of Scotland County between 2010 and 2012.

Brennecke was a registered sex offender when he moved to Scotland County and was required to register with the Sheriff’s Office. Brennecke allegedly resided with a family in Scotland County which included an adult female whom he was allegedly romantically involved with. Brennecke allegedly sexually assaulted the 6-year-old child residing in this home on more than one occasion.

Brennecke was previously charged in Scotland County for violations of his sexual offender registry requirements before he relocated back to the state of Maryland. Brennecke was recently arrested in the state of Maryland for sexual acts against a child which, the Maryland State Police reported additional incidents for the county of Scotland, that were discovered during the minor child’s interviews conducted in Maryland.

Brennecke is currently an inmate in the state of Maryland at a detention facility, awaiting judicial proceedings. He awaits extradition to the state of North Carolina, where he will be brought before a magistrate in Scotland County.

Peoples’ warrants are for one felony count of first-degree child exploitation, one felony count of solicitation of a minor child by computer and one felony count of indecent liberties with a minor child.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation from a report filed on Nov. 2, 2018, from the principal of Spring Hill Middle School in Wagram. The report indicated that a school electronic device received an IT department flag for suspected pornographic materials being viewed or accessed by a student.

Upon further investigation, investigators concluded that a 12-year-old student at the school was in communication with an adult male in the state of Alabama. These communications allegedly included eliciting conversations and alleged exchanges of suspected exploitative materials.

Additionally, the adult male was allegedly communicating with the minor child about his desire for her to leave the state of North Carolina and move to Alabama. These incidents and communications, however, did not occur while at school or on any school campus.

The Sheriff’s Office communicated with the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office of Luverne, Alabama, and requested their assistance in locating this subject. This subject is currently at large and wanted by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office seeks to extradite People’s back to the state of North Carolina, where he will begin his judicial proceedings.

