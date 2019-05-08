One-Stop voting has its busiest day

LAURINBURG — Voting in the One-Stop segment of the Republican primary for the 9th District congressional seat picked up this week after a slow start.

According to numbers supplied by the Scotland County Elections Office, Tuesday was the busiest day yet as 21 voters cast ballots — 13 were Republican and eight were unaffiliated.

The week opened with 17 voters casting ballots on Monday.

Over the first 10 days, the One-Stop voting has attracted a total of 119 registered voters — 70 have been Republican and 49 unaffiliated; 68 have been male and 51 female.

There are 10 GOP candidates vying for a shot at Democrat Dan McCready, Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Allen Smith in the September election. Voting at the Scotland County Elections Office will be open to voters through Friday.

Primary day for registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters who choose a Republican ballot will be Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the usual 10 polling places throughout the county.

Board of Elections Director Dell Parker said the county has an estimated 3,422 registered Republicans and 5,647 unaffiliated voters.

She added the general election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10. However, the general election date could change if there is a need for a second primary. In that case, the general election will be moved to Nov. 5 along with the regular municipal elections.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

