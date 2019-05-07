Elections boards told how to collect records for prosecutors

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elections workers in more than 30 eastern North Carolina counties have been told how to collect records, ballots and other documents from hundreds of voters in response to federal prosecutors’ initial demands last summer for information.

Dell Parker, director of Scotland Country’s Board of Elections, said she had not received such a letter.

“I guess we were blessed to be one of those who didn’t get one,” Parker said.

A State Board of Elections lawyer wrote local elections boards Friday. Josh Lawson reminded officials the importance of keeping secret identities of registered voters on which documents are collected.

U.S. Attorney Bobby Higdon’s office had issued subpoenas seeking records going back to 2010 in the state’s 100 counties. The state board said that would have been over 20 million pages and fought the subpoenas. A February board memo said records of nearly 300 individuals would now be targeted.

Federal prosecutors haven’t said specifically why they sought the records on behalf of immigration enforcement investigators.