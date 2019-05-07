RichmondCC welding students finish semester with welding competition

HAMLET – Students in the Welding Technology program at Richmond Community College finished out the spring semester with a friendly competition to see who was the best welder in their class.

According to welding program coordinator Chris Cesaro, the students were given a blueprint of a component that they then had to weld. The students’ welds were judged by members of the Advisory Committee for the welding program at RichmondCC.

Winning first place was Rain Newman, second place was Edward Butler and third place was 17-year-old Cutter Eaves. All three received a welding hood, gloves and sleeves, but Newman also received a Miller Welds tool case full of welding tools.

All students in the program were invited to enter the competition.

In the welding program at RichmondCC, students learn consumable and non-consumable electrode welding and cutting processes and how to read blueprints. Successful graduates of the program are prepared to begin entry level welding work in construction, manufacturing and fabrication. The average welding salary is $18 an hour, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

RichmondCC is now accepting new students for summer and fall semesters. Visit www.richmondcc.edu/admissions to apply today or call 910-410-1730 to speak to a counselor in Student Services.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_11111111.jpg