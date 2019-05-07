Scotland County Schools celebrates employees

LAURINBURG — Every year Scotland County Schools honors members of staff who have been recognized as one of their school’s or department’s “Of the Year” employees. The luncheon was held Friday.

The fourth annual “Of the Year” program and luncheon had principals and administrators recognizing teachers, beginning teacher, teacher assistant, support staff, bus driver of the year from each school, cafeteria staff and custodial teams of the year.

Those recognized were …

— Covington Street Elementary School: Teacher of the Year Jenni Blackwell, Beginning Teacher of the Year Kaylan Ganus, Teacher Assistant of the Year Gwendolyn Johnson, Support Staff of the Year Susan Tucker, Bus Driver of the Year Jateesha Armstrong.

— I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School: Teacher of the Year Allison Franklin, Beginning Teacher of the Year Kimmy Cannady, Teacher Assistant of the Year Dominique Green, Support Staff of the Year Wanda Osteen, Bus Driver of the Year Johnnie Bass.

— Laurel Hill Elementary School: Teacher of the Year Hope Clark, Beginning Teacher of the Year Kelly Harrison, Teacher Assistant of the Year Ronette Mauldin, Support Staff of the Year Anne Caudill, Bus Driver of the Year Priscilla Adams.

— South Scotland Elementary School: Teacher of the Year Paula Dial, Beginning Teacher of the Year Megan Locklear, Teacher Assistant of the Year Melissa Smith, Support Staff of the Year Jeanna Jorgenson, Bus Driver of the Year James Bethea.

— Sycamore Lane Elementary School: Teacher of the Year Chaquita McNeill, Beginning Teacher of the Year Charles Gunnings, Teacher Assistant of the Year Rosalyn Moore, Support Staff of the Year Kim Brown, Bus Driver of the Year Annie McNeill.

— Wagram Elementary School: Teacher of the Year Elizabeth Blackburn, Beginning Teacher of the Year Tiffany York, Teacher Assistant of the Year Annie Bethea, Support Staff of the Year Bridget Ward, Bus Driver of the Year Otis Harrell.

— Carver Middle School: Teacher of the Year Stephanie Van Hassell, Beginning Teacher of the Year Melody Bergstresser, Teacher Assistant of the Year Rachel Varner, Support Staff of the Year Antoinette Diggs, Bus Driver of the Year Kimberly Bridgeman.

— Spring Hill Middle School: Teacher of the Year LaToya Francis, Beginning Teacher of the Year Amanda Chevalier, T Debbie McLaurin.

— Shaw Academy: Teacher of the Year Chavonda Brown, Beginning Teacher of the Year Latoria Baucum, Teacher Assistant of the Year James Douglas, Support Staff of the Year Kathy Covington, Bus Driver of the Year John McLean.

— Scotland High School: Teacher of the Year Greg Wrape, Beginning Teacher of the Year Jim Kitzmiller, Teacher Assistant of the Year Tina Allen, Support Staff of the Year Cindy Cross, Bus Driver of the Year Sally McCoy.

— SEarCH: Teacher of the Year Velinda Locklear, Support Staff of the Year Elizabeth Locklear Gibson, Bus Driver of the Year James Bethea.

— Child Nutrition Department: Cafeteria Staff of the Year (Manager Maudie Parsons Laurel Hill Elementary School — Tonya McGirt, Lynn Hyatt, Brittany Bryant, Michael Yates, Angela Smiling and Linda McClannahan).

— Service Solutions Custodial Teams of the Year: I. Ellis Johnson (Mitchell Campbell, Eddie Lovell and Michael Purdie); Shaw Academy (David Alford and Paul Gibson(.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Of-the-Year.jpg