Carmichael Farms invests $25 million, to bring 50 jobs into Scotland County

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Chair Bob Davis announced, in a press release, Carmichael Farms LLC plans to invest $26.5 million into the county on Monday at the monthly board meeting.

In the board’s release, Carmichael Farms will expand its farming operations with the new investment and will create 50 new jobs. The new expansions will include manufacturing and packing of agricultural products.

“Nothing gives me more joy than to see a local business investing back into our community,” said Davis. “Carmichael Farms continues to build upon their family business and I’m proud of their accomplishments.

The Carmichael family, which looked for space in both Scotland aned Robeson counties, has reportedly farmed in Scotland County for more than 200 years.

