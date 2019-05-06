Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Scotsdale Road reported to the police department on Friday that someone had caused $100 damage to their blue 2002 Mustang window then stole a purse with debit and credit cards in it.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 2 Friday after a laptop and bible were stolen out of a vehicle valued at $1,720.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported that someone had attempted to break into the home before, then stole $500 worth of outdoor furniture.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — An employee of the Holiday Inn reported to the police department that a male had stolen her vehicle keys off of a cleaning cart and stole her blue 2006 Chrysler 200.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported that a black male pulled a handgun at him and stolen a cellphone, two rings, a bracelet, debit card and $340 cash from him.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — WLNC reported to the police department Saturday that someone had thrown a brick through the window of the office on Lila Drive. Damage valued at $1,000.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — McDonald’s on South Main Street reported to the police department on Saturday that a female had attempted to pay for food with a counterfeit $100 bill. The woman was unable to be located.

Child neglect

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Old Lumberton Road Friday after a 3-year-old was suffered burns from her 5-year-old sister. The child was transferred to the hospital out of town and the investigation is on-going.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — LeBron McNeill, 42, of Dunbar Drive was arrested Friday for communicating threats. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Cecil Ray Hemls, 43, of McColl South Carolina was arrested Friday for an arrest warrant out of Richmond County. He was booked then found to have narcotics on him so he was also charged with having narcotics in a jail. He was given a $9,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Damontre Wertz, 25, of East Vance Street was arrested Friday for domestic trespassing and violation domestic protection order. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Guadalupe Cantor, 22, of First Street was arrested Friday for prostitution and soliciting for prostitution. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Derek Steele, 46, of Johns Road was arrested Saturday for communicating threats. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Michael Toon, 47, of Lumberton was arrested Saturday for communicating threats and cyberstalking. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Fuller Locklear Jr., 67, of Maxton was arrested Sunday for a failure to appear out of Robeson County. He was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Teronte Parker, 29, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Sunday for an order for arrest for injury to personal property and stalking. He wasn’t given a bond.

