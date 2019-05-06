Community Day to be held May 18

LAURINBURG — Free food, gospel and fellowship is to be offered at the Union Grove Baptist Church Community Day on Saturday, May 18.

Pastor George Ellis said the event is in its third year of giving back to the community on the property of Golden Corral, and he does it for the evangelism.

“To evangelize as a church is what we have been called to do,” said Ellis. “We initially started it on our church grounds then it impressed upon me that it needs to be done in the community. We did it in another part of Scotland County and it was much more effective there.

“Then as I drove in, I eat here (at Golden Corral) on the regular, I looked at all the traffic and businesses here (moved the event) and it was much more effective,” he added.

Free food, health screenings and workshops will be available to the public as well.

“At 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., before the day even starts, there will be free health screenings,” said Ellis. “We want them to take advantage of this (especially) those without insurance.”

Local churches will help with the event, including cooking the hot dogs, hamburgers, and fish on the grill. He added there will be games for children. The workshops will focus on different topics throughout the day like cancer, mental health, behavioral issues and more.

“Partners in Ministry will come and a lady who survived the AIDS virus will come and share her testimony as well,” said Ellis.

Pastor John Walker, Pastor Don Rollins, Minister Crystal Pegues McDonald, Pastor Angela Davis and others will give mini-sermons at the top of each hour.

“Jesus, when he was here, he ministered to the spiritual and physical needs of the people and that is all we are trying to do, minister to both,” added Ellis.

The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs to sit and enjoy the Word along with special performances.

“We will have praise dancing and singing by different church choirs,” said Ellis. “The City of Laurinburg is supplying tents, sponsoring with other local churches and the representatives from the Laurinburg Police and Sheriff’s Department will be present.”

Union Grove Baptist Church Community Day is May 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in front of the Golden Corral in Laurinburg.

“When they go back home, they will be empowered by the information and the gospel or maybe connect with a church. That is the goal and harvest I’m looking for,” said Ellis.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_ellis1.jpg