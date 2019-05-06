Man arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man was arrested Thursday on 12 felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor child after the Scotland County Grand Jury found probable cause for the issuance of the indictments which occurred on April 29.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office originally received a criminal complaint against Thomas Marshall Brooks Jr., of Scottsdale Road, for sexual acts involving a minor child in 2018. Upon the criminal investigative unit conducting an extensive investigation, three minor female children were identified. These children were under the age of 14 during all alleged incidents.

Brooks allegedly sexually abused the three minor children over the course of several years. These incidents allegedly occurred within the personal residence belonging to Brooks, the former church of one of the victims and at family friends residence.

Capt. Jessica Sadovnikov completed the investigation and turned it over to the Scotland County District Attorney’s Office for investigative review and having requested their office to make a determination of probable cause in the fall of 2018. This having occurred, due to a potential conflict of interest regarding Brooks and his contact with local families including law enforcement. This was done so for the integrity of the investigation and the preservation of justice for the victims involved in this investigation.

The Scotland County District Attorney’s Office found probable cause, and sent the indictments forward to grand jury.

Brooks appeared in front of the magistrate after turning himself in when requested to do so and was arrested. Brooks was given an unsecured $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in the coming weeks.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_59295101_614682232384022_2210661259714494464_n.jpg