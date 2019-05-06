Man arrested after shooting and killing woman

Brisson Brisson

LAUREL HILL — A Laurel Hill woman succumbed to injuries after being shot during a verbal dispute late last week.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to Oak Street on Thursday in reference to a shooting. Upon investigation the criminal investigative unit found that William Brisson, 19, of Rockingham Road shot and attempted to kill 30-year-old Elizabeth Pinkson, reportedly his ex-girlfriend, during the argument.

Brisson was initially taken into custody and charged with attempted murder while Pinkston was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital. Neither Brisson nor Pinkston lived at the residence on Oak Street.

Pinkson received emergency surgery at Scotland Memorial before being transported to Charlotte. Just before midnight Thursday, Pinkson died from her injuries. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigative Unit is now pursuing first-degree murder charges in the coming week and will additionally review potential charges for the shooting having occurred in the presence of both Pinkston’s surviving minor children.

Brisson is being held on a $500,000 secured bond on the attempted murder charge, but will receive no bond once the charges are upgraded for the murder of Pinkston. Brisson remains in the custody of the Scotland County Detention Facility.

