LAURINBURG — Few people are as swift as Roy Reinford when it comes to operating heavy construction equipment.

The Beulaville native and Pink Hill resident proved that when he won the Mid-Atlantic Caterpillar Loading Championship on Saturday at the regional Logging & Biomass Expo, which took place at a remote location in Laurinburg.

Participants in the contest each took turns in the cab of a Caterpillar 559 E-Series Knuckleboom Loader. The machine included a log grappler attached to a large hydraulic arm. Two large 4-by-4 checkerboards, featuring black and white tiles, were situated slightly off to the left and right sides of the machine’s arm. On one of the boards sat eight large tree stumps, and each stump sat on a black tile.

Each contestant was to transfer each stump from one board to the other, and transfer them back to the first board once the second one was full. But there was a catch: the stumps could only be set down on black tiles; penalties were accessed if logs landed on other tiles or were tipped over, among other errors. The event was timed, and the contestant with the fastest time would take home a trophy and a $200 gift card.

That honor went to Reinford, who finished the championship round with a time of 2:22.59. Contestants registered for the preliminary round that was held earlier in the day, and the top five finishers from the preliminaries advanced to the trophy run. Proceeds from the competition benefited Log a Load for Kids, a nationwide program that helps cover the costs of medical care for kids at Children’s Miracle Network-affiliated hospitals.

Virginia residents Corey Elder and Paul Weaver finished in second and third place, respectively. Siler City resident Harland Wall finished in fourth place, and Wesley Weaver of Virginia rounded out the top five.

Reinford, 24, has been competing in loading championships for about five years. He won another title last year at a loading championship in Richmond, Virginia.

He’s been working with loaders for almost a decade.

“It’s something I enjoy. You could say I have a passion for it,” Reinford said.

Reinford’s had plenty of time to learn the tools of the trade. That knowledge helps him both on the job and in competitions.

“Basically you’ve got to be coordinated, but you’ve also got to keep a cool head,” Reinford said. “You don’t want to get too nervous, because things can happen, people get hurt. You have to definitely be careful because it don’t matter what you do out in the woods, it’s a dangerous thing.”

Reinford says there’s more to winning than just taking home a prize.

“I enjoy logging,” Reinford said. “I think it’s something that needs to be promoted a little more in a positive way.”

State-of-the-art logging equipment and skilled loggers entertained thousands of attendees at the expo on Friday and Saturday. Caterpillar, Tiger Cat, John Deere, Barko and Freightliner were on the long list of companies that showcased equipment and provided live demonstrations at the expo. Several competitors from the Stihl Timbersports Series in a Lumberjack Sports showcase on Saturday.

Several vendors were also on hand with souvenirs, gear, food and refreshments.

“This weekend, Laurinburg plays a major role hosting the Expo,” Ewell Smith, executive director of the Carolina Loggers Association, said in a statement. “Events like the Mid-Atlantic Logging and Biomass Expo help us keep this vital economic sector strong, supporting 150,000 part-time and full-time jobs in North Carolina. We’re grateful to be here.”

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

