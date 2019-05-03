41 make it to One Stop this week

LAURINBURG — Voting was slow again this week at the One Stop voting at the Scotland County Board of Elections Office for the Republican primary for the 9th District congressional seat.

Forty-one early voters placed their ballots for the primary between Monday and Thursday — 27 of the voters were registered Republican and 14 unaffiliated.

On Monday, nine voters cast ballots (six Republicans and three unaffiliated)

On Tuesday, 16 voters cast ballots (nine Republicans and seven unaffiliated)

On Wednesday, three voters cast a ballot (all Republicans)

On Thursday, 13 voters cast ballots (nine Republicans and four unaffiliated)

Those numbers bring the total to 71 voters comprised of 43 male and 28 female voters so far; 69 were white, one was Native American and one was black.

There are 10 GOP candidates vying for a shot at Democrat Dan McCready, Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Allen Smith in the September election. The voting at the Scotland County Elections office started April 24 and will be open to voters through Friday, May 10.

Board of Elections Director Dell Parker pointed out the county has an estimated 3,422 registered Republicans and 5,647 unaffiliated voters.

“It is typical for it to be low, but not this low,” said Parker. “That is a low turnout.”

Parker said the general election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10. However, the general election date could change if there is a need for a second primary. In that case, the general election will be moved to Nov. 5 along with the regular municipal elections.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

