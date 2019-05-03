The Pickin’ Shed celebrates 20 years

LAUREL HILL — For 20 years, there has been one local place that is always bringing people together — The Pickin’ Shed.

The shed, which is a former tractor shed, with the main part being held up by old telephone poles, has grown since being placed on owner Danny Pate’s property 20-years ago, But it’s been in that growth the community of Laurel Hill has shown how much they care for each other.

Pate said he originally started the staple in 1998 in a smaller shedding behind the grocery store he owned at the time, but moved to the current location after seeing the 1950s shed and contacting the owner who lived in Raleigh

“He said give me 200 for it, and if you come back and clean up after yourself, I’ll give you 100 of it back,” Pate said “When we moved it, it was basically just the roof because the poles were bad at that point. One of the guys from Pee Dee Electric asked how many poles I needed to hold it up and brought me old telephone poles back the next day.”

Since opening in 1999, the shed has received an extension on both sides helping to expand the seating area for those who enjoy coming out just as much as Pate enjoys playing.

Everything at The Pickin’ Shed was donated by members of the community and, because of that, it gives an eclectic feel to the music venue.

Attendees have their options of sitting on an old church pew, old bleachers or a variety of chairs and tables. The shed also has a collection of vintage signs and old photos taken throughout the years of audience members and the various performers who have made their way up to the stage.

The original sound equipment was donated by the late Fred Fox of WLNC after he came out and noticed they didn’t have the sound equipment. Later, a local church gave the shed an old PA in exchange for a small donation to the church.

Those who want to play can bring their own instruments and hop on stage with Pate’s band, the Red Bluff Ramblers — and the Pickin’ Shed is a great place to learn to play too. Several years ago Alberta Wensil began coming out and, after seeing other people being taught, ended up picking up the dobro.

She continues to come out with her husband — who plays guitar — every week, sitting in the front row playing along. She recently turned 87.

“You don’t typically see people my age picking up an instrument to learn,” Wensil said. “But they’ve been great here, allowing us to come early to jam out with them and I’d encourage everyone to just do it if they want to.”

Besides Wensil, there are plenty of others who are in the audience every week — including Pate’s sister Gloria Phillips. Phillips said it’s incredible how everyone in the community supports The Pickin’ Shed and how many of the attendees come out every week.

“Some of these people have been coming for years,” said Phillips. “They’re faithful to coming out every Thursday … they support it and it’s free entertainment. Danny has a song for everyone who comes and he’ll play it for them if they’re here.”

The Pickin’ Shed is one of only two bluegrass venues left in the area, the other being Maness Pottery & Music Barn between Carthage and Robbins. Many of those who come to The Pickin’ Shed on Thursday’s go to Maness’ on Tuesdays.

The events are free, although donations to help performers offset expenses are taken up. Guests can also bring their own chairs if they wish. The music begins at 7 p.m. every Thursday.

“I thought it was a shot in the dark opening up,” Pate said. “But everyone in this community has jumped right in to help and support.”

The Pickin’ Shed is located at the corner of Marston and McFarland roads just outside of Laurel Hill and will be open until November.

