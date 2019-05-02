Local teachers get support at Raleigh rally

Dan McCready, the Democratic candidate for the 9th District congressional seat, poses with Scotland County teachers in Raleigh on Wednesday. Dan McCready, the Democratic candidate for the 9th District congressional seat, poses with Scotland County teachers in Raleigh on Wednesday.

RALEIGH — Sixteen teachers from Scotland County joined hundreds upon hundreds of teachers from across the state on Wednesday for a rally in Raleigh.

The teachers, with support from the North Carolina Association of Educators, hoped to get their message across to state legislators.

“The politicians in Raleigh have done almost nothing to reverse the long-term cuts to our public schools that are making it harder and harder to give our students the quality education they deserve,” a NCAE statement said. “Last year’s march for public schools showed politicians that educators are serious about improving public school funding — but that was just the beginning.”

Some of the issues highlighted by the sea of signs carried by teachers included:

— Provide enough school librarians, psychologists, social workers, counselors, nurses, and other health professionals to meet national standards

— Provide a $15 minimum wage for all school personnel, 5% raise for all support staff, teachers, admins, and a 5% cost of living adjustment for retirees

— Expand Medicaid to improve the health of our students and families

— Reinstate state retiree health benefits eliminated by the General Assembly in 2017

— Restore advanced degree compensation stripped by the General Assembly in 2013

“Our state is routinely ranked one of the worst states in the country to be a teacher …” the NCAE statement pointed out. “Politicians need to stop treating educators like glorified babysitters, and show educators that their experience and knowledge is valued.”

Democrats from the General Assembly also supported the teachers’ rally, claiming that Republicans have fallen short of the needs for education as a whole.

“North Carolina Democrats stand with teachers as they march for the respect they deserve and the resources they need to succeed,” read a statement issued from the office of Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Wagram). “(We) are committed to putting public education first by expanding Medicaid, improving teacher pay, and increasing funding for school employees and health professionals.”

The statement added that Republican lawmakers have undermined education in North Carolina for nearly a decade.

“Their wrong priorities are hurting our schools, our teachers, and our children,” the statement read. “Republicans haven’t caught us up, much less moved us forward.”

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, North Carolina’s per-pupil spending is “still well below pre-recession levels” when adjusted for inflation.

”If we want our educators to teach well, we must treat them well,” the statement from Pierce’s office said. “We must create healthier schools and students by providing the nurses and support staff needed to keep students healthy and safe.”

On average, North Carolina has one school nurse for every 1,086 public school students, while the national average is 1:750. The average school nurse in North Carolina covers two to three schools, but some reportedly cover as many as six.

“We must ensure good paychecks for school employees like bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers who keep our schools running smoothly,” Pierce’s office said in the statement.

Joining teachers in Raleigh on Wednesday was Democrat Dan McCready, a candidate for the 9th District congressional seat.

“Today, I was proud to march alongside teachers and educators across our state because they deserve better, and so do our students,” said Dan McCready. “As a father of four and a product of North Carolina public schools, I believe that every child, no matter their zip code, should be able to go to a great public school, and that it’s past time our hardworking teachers be paid their worth.”

