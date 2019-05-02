Dozens pray at the courthouse

LAURINBURG — Words of hope and declaration filled the air as leaders spoke on The National Day of Prayer in front of the Scotland County Courthouse on Thursday.

The theme “Love one another” rang true to the crowd as the Rev. Jessie McLendon read John 13:34 — “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another as I have loved you that you also love one another. By this shall all men know that you are disciples if ye have loved one for a another’,” said McLendon.

Pat Fields sang a tune called “God Still Answers Prayer” before local officials, pastors and representatives began praying.

A different leader in the community prayed on their assigned issue of government, family, media, the churches, the sick, for non-violence, the judicial system, businesses, unity, education, military, or the youth.

“We have to take our community back,” said the Rev. Michael Edds. “We have kept our light in the church and our salt in the salt box. Enough is enough.”

His assigned issue was non-violence and he shared his stance on Gov. Roy Cooper.

“A man who vetoes a bill to protect babies born after a failed abortion needs prayer,” said Edds. “Prayer to be saved or removed from office.”

The Rev. Faye Coates prayed for unity in the county, state, and nationwide.

“The blood of Jesus unites us, we are commanded to love one another, it’s a command,” said Coates. Empower us with the ability.”

When it was the Rev. BJ Gibson’s turn to pray for education, he united the crowd further by asking them to join hands. The crowd ended the program by singing together, God Bless America.

Coordinators Mary Evans and Essie Davis both were pleased with the turnout.

“It went wonderful as usual,” said Davis. “The prayers were very encouraging and inspiring. Every year I believe He hears and is going to answer. Thank you to all the prayer intercessors who come out every year, I’m excited and look forward to the next.”

Evans added that everyone is invited to pray on Wednesdays on Main Street.

“We need to pray it doesn’t stop here,” said Evans. ” We need to pray, not because God does not know but we need to do it as a reminder to his people.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

