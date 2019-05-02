W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Sgt. Nick Vallejo, a Maine Corps recruiter out of Rockingham, spoke to the Optimist Club on Thursday. W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Sgt. Nick Vallejo, a Maine Corps recruiter out of Rockingham, spoke to the Optimist Club on Thursday.

LAURINBURG — The Marine Corps of your grandfather’s isn’t the Marine Corps of today. That was a big part of the message Thursday when Sgt. Nick Vallejo, a Marine Corps recruiter based out of Rockingham, spoke to members of the Laurinburg Optimist Club.

“Almost everything is different nowadays,” he said. “From recruiting to training, the Marine Corps has changed. We are always evolving because you can’t train for future conflicts with WWI standards and equipment. It’s not like ‘Full Metal Jacket.’”

He added, however, that some things remain the same — like the repelling tower, the long hikes and the yelling.

Vallejo, who has served as a recruiter for seven years, said his job entails a lot of scouting out potential candidates for the Marine Corps. But even then, it’s up to him to decide if the individual qualifies.

“Many will tell us they have what it takes, but … ” he explained. “My job is to qualify anyone before they can be taken — but 90 percent of those I talk with are disqualified, because I’m responsible for their success.

“Even a headache can disqualify a person,” he added.

Vallejo said those who are not qualified for the Marines are often pointed in the direction of the Navy,

“But only if we think that individual can be successful there,” Vallejo added. “Ultimately, each person’s success is our goal.”

He said there really is no blueprint for becoming a Marine.

“People come from both sides of the tracks,” Vallejo said. “It takes heart and determination and a no-give-up attitude, because, honestly, the 13 weeks of basic can be a nightmare.”

He pointed to a local man who enlisted in December 2018 as a model recruit. Trey Armstrong came into the program, Vallejo said, with an I’m-better-than-anyone attitude but has changed drastically since.

“He’s one of my pride and joys,” Vallejo said. “He was made for the U.S. Marine Corps (and) I’d trust him in any situation.

“The pride for recruiters is knowing someone’s son or daughter is doing something to help this country and become successful,” he added. “And at the end of the day, we stay strong by adhering to our standards of family, faith, community and country.”

When asked, Vallejo spoke about the fact that the Marine Corps has been trying to get away from its decades-old slogan of “A few good men,” since it has been accepting women within its ranks.

“The men and woman sleep and shower separately, but they all train together,” he said.

Vallejo said the background checks for potential recruits goes much deeper now, with talks with family members and a lot more digging before the individual is qualified. He said less than 1 percent of those who want to be Marines are accepted.

Currently, there are about 198,000 active Marines, with another 50,000 serving in the reserves.

Vallejo said the age range for the Marine Corps is 18 to 34 — “but at 34, I have to do a lot of paperwork,” he added. Usually, the cutoff is 28.

Anyone interested in speaking with Vallejo about joining the Marine Corps can call 910-578-2465.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

