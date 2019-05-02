Breaking and entering/larceny

— A resident of Turnpike Road reported to police on Thursday morning that their 2011 Chevrolet Suburban was broken into. Taken was a 54-inch Samsung television valued at $500 and a shotgun valued at $400. Also, the vehicle’s door had been pried open, causing $200 in damage. No suspects at this time.

Arrests

— Addie Ross, 58, of Pitt Street was arrested on a warrant for misdemeanor child abuse. She was released on a written promise to appear.

— Corey Carter, 26, of Stewartsville Road was arrested on a warrant for assault inflicting serious injury. He was being held without bond.

— Eric Ellerby, 41, of Sunset Drive was arrested on a warrant out of Robeson County for failing to appear in court. He was given a bind of $1,500.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_annacrime-1.jpg