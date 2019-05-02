The just will live by faith

If there is ever cause for humility and gratitude, it should be the realization that God does for us what we cannot do for ourselves.

The Gospel pierces the heart, and we listen to the Lord say, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end” (Jer. 29:11).

Perhaps it was with this “expected end” in mind that Paul wrote “But now.” The Gospel brought awareness that there is “righteousness of God without the law.” After all, man is weak and sinful. Who could be found righteous under the law? The law convicts man, teaching that he cannot be perfectly obedient and, therefore, be found righteous. But there is hope, said Paul, because now we see God’s righteousness without the law.

Righteousness without the law was being announced all along by the prophets in the Old Testament and by the law itself. In the book of Habakkuk, we find the Gospel and the very thing Paul wrote about: “Behold, his soul which is lifted up is not upright in him: but the just shall live by his faith” (Hab. 2:4). God does what we cannot do for ourselves.

This is the Gospel message. A man who proudly convinces himself that he has accomplished his own righteousness is a lost man. In contrast, a man who confesses his sinfulness and lives by faith will be found a just man.

It is in that word “just” that we have the assurance of peace with God since the word speaks of our justification in His eyes. When we bring our old sinful selves in faith to the cross of Christ, we die there. We are born again because we have been justified. The old person is gone and the new person lives.

Everyone falls “short of the glory of God” because all of us are sinners, but those of us who come in faith are “justified freely by his grace.” This, of course, was accomplished on the cross by Christ, who God “set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood.” Propitiation, in a brief way, means Christ’s death on the cross completely satisfied God’s holy law. Because this was accomplished, we are forgiven of our sins.

The only law that saves us, Paul said, is the “law of faith.” In this, we have justification.

What does it mean in verse 31 when we read, “we establish the law?” Did Paul contradict himself when he wrote this? Absolutely not. Because Christ Jesus is our Lord, we establish the law all the time without realizing it.

The law is established as we understand that we are not good enough to be saved. It is established when we sincerely accept that under the law we are guilty and deserve to be condemned to die because of our guilt. These are the things that ought to put us on our knees, and bring us to seek God’s mercy.

And when we seek His mercy, thank Him for giving His only begotten Son to die on the cross where the law was established forever as Christ Jesus suffered the curse and penalty for our sins.

The Sunday School Lesson was written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]