Christians, walk in victory proudly

My community friends, after revisiting the empty tomb a couple of Sundays ago, His death on the cross and His bodily resurrection victory over death and the grave, we all as Christians ought to have a fresh victory and JOY today.

I hope, that after all of that, we have not gone back to being defeated, discouraged, depressed and having no joy. I hope, that what we went through and just celebrated, was not just an emotional roller coaster that lasted for only a moment — or until this same time next year — but will continue right on into the year.

Remember we sang the song, “Because He lives I can face tomorrow; because He lives all fear is gone” … a reminder of the hope and victory that we have in Jesus Christ. I hope , community, that what happened on Resurrection Sunday has become a reality in our lives.

He rose and he lives! Don’t care whether I’m persecuted; or have many friends; don’t matter whether life is good or not or whether there’s a dark cloud over my head; I’m still walking in the VICTORY of the empty tomb!

Community, God is looking on us this morning. In fact, He’s in the midst of us this morning. And He wants to know, are we walking in victory? And if not, “what’s the problem?” The scene of the empty tomb says that nothing can overcome us; nothing can defeat us; nothing can overpower us; nothing can kill us without His permission.

Problems don’t define us; sin exercises no authority over us (Rom. 6:6,7), we have every right to “walk in victory!” So what’s the problem?

Community, whenever any professional team wins the championship in any sport, the fever of that moment captures the entire city. When the Virginia Cavaliers won the NCAA college basketball championship earlier last month, the whole state was jumping up and down. They had a VICTORY parade and the effect of it is still in the air. Their first college championship! They have bragging rights for a whole year; they are walking around with their chest sticking out, celebrating the moment;.

So what’s wrong with some Christian believers? Why aren’t we walking around with our chest out? Why aren’t we bragging and celebrating the moment? He won the greatest championship! Some believers, they spend more time talking about what the devil IS doing than what God has already done! There’s something wrong with that picture.

Friends, I know that life is not always fair; I know that all of us got something going on. You may not believe it, but every last one of us has some type of issue — health, financial, emotional, domestic, something that we are praying about. The devil wants us to think that we are the only ones going through something; that everybody else is being blessed while you are in the valley alone. He’ll say, “look at them, they don’t have the issues that you have,” and he’ll say, “why is God allowing this to happen to you?”

He wants to keep you in isolation so he can work on your mind; he’ll show you every negative thing, so that we don’t walk in victory! Somebody reading ought to say, “Pastor Ellis, you’re talking to me!” That’s why, friends, don’t let Satan cause you to let every little thing cause you to stay home from church. He wants you in isolation, where you can’t be around other Christian believers and God can’t speak to you through his word

Christian friends, isolation is a dangerous place. If you don’t believe me, visit some Christians who don’t go to church — they’re poor mouthing, complaining, finding fault with everybody, don’t have any JOY and sure enough don’t have any VICTORY. They’re quick to lose their temper and they don’t talk about the goodness of the Lord. And when you do come to church, he’ll try to distract you from the worship and the word.

But after Resurrection Sunday, and what Christ did, we are reminded “to walk in VICTORY!” Listen to what Paul said: “Now thanks be to God, which causes us always to triumph (2 Cor. 2:14)” … Paul was walking in the VICTORY of the empty tomb; he wasn’t there when Christ rose bodily from the grave, but he knew that when Christ proclaimed, “All power is given unto me (Matt. 28:18) … that he (and us) can walk in that same power!

We can loudly proclaim “the devil has no power over me!” Jesus came out of the tomb in VICTORY. That means he conquered the three greatest enemies — death, the grave and Satan.

Community, Satan has no authority over us. He can bark but he can’t bite! So let’s quit letting the devil have his way in our lives; let us quit walking around defeated. Lift up your heads and put a smile on your face, and the king of glory will come in (Ps. 24:7-10). Stick your chest out and remind him of who you are. And when he reminds you of your faults, remind him of the empty tomb! He was defeated on the cross and CRUSHED on Resurrection Sunday Morning! We are winners! So “walk in your victory.”

Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.