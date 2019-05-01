NAACP wants NC Supreme Court to hear amendments case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A civil rights organization wants North Carolina’s highest court to step in and settle a legal fight over whether two constitutional amendments approved by voters last year should have been voided by a lower court.

Lawyers for the state NAACP filed a petition on Wednesday asking the state Supreme Court to take up their lawsuit now, instead of letting another appeals court weigh in first.

The state Court of Appeals already has set aside temporarily the February ruling by Wake Superior Court Judge Bryan Collins, who threw out amendments that voters approved in November mandating photo voter identification and lower caps on income tax rates.

Collins agreed with NAACP leaders who argued the 2018 legislature had been “illegally constituted” through gerrymandered districts and lacked the power to proposed the amendments.