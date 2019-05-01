Laurinburg man sent to prison for 8 years

GREENSBORO — A judge sentenced a Laurinburg man to federal prison on Tuesday after the previously convicted felon admitted to possessing a firearm, distributing cocaine and possessing the firearm during a drug deal.

Tony Devonta White Everette, 26, plead guilty to the charges on Dec. 28, 2018, and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen Jr. of the Middle District of North Carolina.

On April 28, Everette was sentenced to 96 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised probation.

During three occasions between April 18, 2018, and May 18, 2018, Everette sold firearms, crack cocaine and cocaine powder to a confidential informant work with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Investigators say Everette sold two handguns, about 74 grams of crack cocaine and 27 grams of cocaine hydro-chloride during that time. All of the sales took place in Scotland County.

Everette had previously been convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon in Scotland County.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Laurinburg Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anand P. Ramaswamy for the Middle District of North Carolina.

