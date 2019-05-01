SCOTLAND SMORGASBOARD

Tell us about your restaurant/history?

Ice Breakers Snoball has been a family-friendly spot serving up New Orleans-style shaved ice since 2006 and co-owner Shawn Finley says the dessert spot filled a void in Laurinburg.

“It’s a long time tradition in our family,” said Finley, when speaking of his wife, Tasha. He adds that the couple co-own with Wayne and Sandy Diggs. “There is a lot of competition in New Orleans and you have to learn to make your own secrets (ingredients).”

What are your specialties?

Grape, cherry, watermelon, blue raspberry, the various flavors are numerous. Special toppings are available like gummies, chocolate syrup, nerds, and whipped cream to make each snowcone special.

Most popular dish?

“The ‘sno cream’, its made with sugar, water, and a whole lot of love,” said Finley. “Can’t give away the recipe!”

What attracts customers to your restaurant?

“Its the ambiance and the environment,” said Finley. “We are kid-friendly, have free WiFi and a playground. People come just to sit and eat their lunch or for the kids to let out their energy on the playground and may get a snow cone. All of that has helped us achieve our success so far. Laurinburg has definitely embraced us.”

To be featured in an upcoming food article, Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_snoball.jpg