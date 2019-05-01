Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into the home by throwing a flower pot through the front window and by damaging the backdoor causing $300 in damages. The suspects stole several checkbooks once inside the residence.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of George Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had stolen a Chromebook valued at $314 that belonged to St. Andrews University.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fayetteville contacted the police department Tuesday after learning someone had attempted to use his stolen credit card at the Walmart in Laurinburg on April 19. The suspect was unable to purchase anything with the card and the incident is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Nicole West, 42, of Hillcreek Road was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear. She was given a $100 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_annacrime.jpg