Neighbors arrested on drug charges

LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrested two neighbors Wednesday morning after a search warrant was issued.

Sheriff’s deputies went to Crawford Lake Road in reference to a narcotics search warrant. At the residence, deputies arrested James Corbett Strickland, 75, and charged him with manufacturing marijuana, maintaining dwelling for purpose of controlled substance, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $20,000 bond.

While at the house the deputies noticed at the residence across the street that there were marijuana plants on the property. Deputies spoke with Tehran Rozier, 25, and a consent to search was given. The marijuana plants were seized and he was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $10,000 bond.