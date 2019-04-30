Police looking for two missing teens

LAURINBURG — Two teenagers have been reported missing in Scotland County in the past several days.

Kandice Ladson, 18, who currently lives on Ashley Drive, was reported missing to Laurinburg Police on Sunday by her foster mother. Ladson had been placed with her from Robeson County Department of Social Services and is part of a program for 18- to 22-year-olds.

The foster mother told officers she had had a small argument with Ladson and, when she came home, she was unable to find her. Ladson could be with friends but still has not been located as of Tuesday afternoon.

She is described as a Native-American female, 6-foot tall and 120 pounds, with a tattoo sleeve of birds. She was last seen wearing a blue jean overall skirt and possibly a white and black checkered jacket.

In an unrelated case, Alexis West, 15, was reported missing to Laurinburg Police on Monday by staff at Miracle Haven Group Home in Wagram, where she was staying. West did not return home from school and was last seen getting off the school bus and walking in an unknown direction.

She is believed to have been possibly traveling to Fayetteville where her boyfriend lives.

West is described as a white female at 4-feet tall and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word “Love” on it and floral print pants.

She was still missing as of Tuesday afternoon.

No photos of the two girls were available.