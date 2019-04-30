Grant helping to improve literacy in county

LAURINBURG — Literacy in Scotland County was the focus of Tuesday’s program at the Rotary Club lunch, brought to the club by Sharon Castelli, the literacy project director for Scotland County Schools.

She spoke mostly about the benefits of a BRICK grant, an acronym for Building Readers and Instilling Confidence and Knowledge, that is being spread through numerous efforts locally.

“This grant supports children from birth to graduation,” Castelli said. SO even before they come to us, we can help get them started with reading.”

She added that a study has show how much reading can help children’s vocabulary grow. Even being ready to at a young age improves vocabulary by leaps and bounds.

According to the study, a child that is never read to before the age of 5 will have a vocabulary of 4,662 words when they start school; being read to one or two times a week increases that number to 63,570; three to five times a week and the number goes to 169,520 words; being ready to daily gives a child a vocabulary of 209,660 words; and a child who is read to five times a day will have a vocabulary of more than 1.4 words by the age of 5.

“What seems to be lacking for most children is a home library,” Castelli said. “Right now, the average home library will have about 80 books of some kind.

“Neither of my parents graduated from high school, but our home was full of books,” she added, “and we used that resource quite a lot.”

She said that, in Scotland County, the population is about 70 to 75 percent literate.

“We’re looking to improve that,” Castelli said. “With the BRICK grant, we’ve provided thousands of books to children.”

Because of the grant, Scotland County Schools has also had author visits; students are visiting the Scotland Memorial Library, some for the first time; and there are reading challenges.

In addition, the grant allows for professional development for teachers, and Castelli said the district will be hiring two reading specialists to assist with literacy within the community.

One of the newest areas that has begun to manifest itself is with the Little Libraries popping up around the county, made possible by a $2.2 million Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Castelli said there will be a total of 20 Little Library stations — the first was celebrated recently on Main Street in front of the A.B. Gibson Center in downtown Laurinburg. Each Little Library will hold a wide variety of books to interest readers of all ages.

“A child can take a book, read it and return it for another book,” Castelli said. “Or, they can choose to keep that book as part of their own library. We will replenish books as often as possible.”

Anyone wanting to assist with the Little Library program can contact Castelli at 910-276-1138, Ext. 360.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-50603023 or [email protected]

