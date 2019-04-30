Parks and Recreation grant to benefit Washington Park

Graham Graham

LAURINBURG — Children soon will have new slides and objects to climb in Washington Park thanks to a grant that will provide up to $2 million in matching funds to park and recreation agencies across the state.

Scotland Parks and Recreation recently was named as one of the 18 recipients of the GameTime 2019 North Carolina Recreation and Park Association’s Healthy Play and Recreation Initiative.

“We applied for $40,000 so we will get a match to upgrade Washington Park,” said Brian Graham, director for Parks and Recreation. “We are going to go in and remove the old equipment and come in with new equipment for children ages 2 to 12.”

This is the first year for the funding and educational partnership between NCRPA, GameTime, Cunningham Recreation and PlayCore.

In the GameTime press release it stated: “In the educational component of the initiative, PlayCore provided CEU-qualified professional development sessions throughout North Carolina to share research-based best practices in playground design and programming. For the funding component of the initiative, GameTime made a commitment of up to 2 million dollars in matching funds for NCRPA agencies who submitted applications for assistance with the development of playground spaces that encourage best practice designs for active behavior.”

The press release added that each of the playgrounds that are funded by the initiative will be designated as National Demonstration Sites for data collection, and will contribute data to highlight best practices and outcomes achieved.

“It will be placed on a site that tracks statistics like usage and ways it benefits the community,” said Graham. “We also will have unique family programs there like movie nights.”

Graham said this is the first step in a major park plan to renovate all seven playgrounds in Scotland County.

“The second park is unique, it’s a fitness park,” said Graham. “We are excited about it and it will begin in 2020. We also are working on a park that fits the ADA standards and is inclusive. There are plans to upgrade the splash pad (too).”

