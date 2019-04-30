Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Parkdale Drive reported to the sheriff’s office Thursday that someone had stole his delivery of prescription medication.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Scotland Inn reported to the police department Monday that his 2006 blue Ford Mustang was taken by a woman who had been staying in the room with him. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hamlet reported to the police department on Monday that someone had stolen several items out of her vehicle while it was parked on West Boulevard. The suspect stole $96 in cash, a purse, several debit and credit cards, a North Carolina license, three social security cards and a checkbook. There was no damage to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into her vehicle and stole an Apple iPhone charger, headphones and Raybands along with $60.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Willow Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had stolen her 2004 dark green Saturn L-300 valued at $2,500. The victim told officers the car was secured and she still had the keys. The incident is under investigation.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Quality Oil and Gas Company on Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the sheriff’s office on April 23 that someone had damaged the glass door to the building causing $400 damage.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Scotland Stop and Shop reported to the police department on Monday that on April 15 someone had come in and cashed a check valued at $80 but later learned that the check had already been deposited via mobile banking app.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Scotsdale Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that he had fallen victim to a check scam. The victim told officers that he had applied for a job online and when he had gotten it the company sent him a check for $4,890 to deposit then send back. He did as he was told but hasn’t heard back from the company since.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — William Moore, 22, of North Main Street was arrested Sunday for assault on a female, breaking and entering, injury to personal property and stalking. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Kennerd McFadden, 22, of Dillon, South Carolina, was arrested Monday for probation and parole violations out of South Carolina. He wasn’t given a bond.

