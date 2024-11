Jael Pembrick| The Laurinburg Exchange

Donald McDonald shared his story of overcoming his addiction at Eastpointe’s Opioid Use Disorder & The Science of Recovery training session on Tuesday at the A.B. Gibson Center in Laurinburg. He pointed out that substance use disorder is preventable, treatment is effective, and that long-term recovery is a reality for over 23 million Americans while teaching residents the knowledge and skills to speak effectively about addiction and recovery.