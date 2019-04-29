Sunny weather could help dry out flooded areas

LAURINBURG — After months of continuous rain that started with Hurricane Florence in September, Scotland County might just get the weather needed to dry out some of the areas in the county that still have standing water.

For the remainder of the week, Laurinburg will be seeing sunny skies with highs of 87 to 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service out of Raleigh. Aside from a chance of rain Saturday, more warm weather is expected for a few days after that.

With the warm weather and sunny skies, the ground will finally have the opportunity to dry up some of the water that has been standing since Hurricane Florence.

It was during 2018 that Scotland County saw a record amount of rainfall and the rainfall has continued into 2019 without giving the ground much time to dry itself out.

This has not only created issues for residents living in Scotland County who have had flooding around their homes, but also caused issues for local farmers.

According to Randy Wood, Scotland County Cooperative Extension director, there will already be one crop suffering from the flooded fields.

“At this point, the corn crop has really been affected,” Wood said. “It’s typically planted the second and first week of April and now we’re almost into May, so it won’t have enough time to mature and grow.”

Wood added most of the farmers who grow corn also grow other crops such as cotton, peanuts and soybeans. Those crops are typically planted in May and can continue to be planted into June, giving the fields that still aren’t dry enough for planting more time to dry out.

Besides the corn crop, Wood said that the farmers are looking at a business-as-normal type of year with the remainder of the crops — but there are still some fields in the county that have farmers questioning if they’ll be able to plant.

“At this point, we’ll take anything we can get on helping the fields dry out,” Wood said. “There are still some fields that still have standing water so we don’t know when that will go down, it could take two or three weeks or it could take six or seven.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_RandyWood.jpg