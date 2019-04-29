LAURINBURG — Watch a movie under the stars in the Art Garden with Scotland County Parks and Recreation at its Outdoor Movie Series.

Parks and Recreation kicked off its session with “The Sandlot” movie last Friday.

“The Sandlot movie went well (but) the temperature dropped to 50 degrees because of the storm right before,” said Jeff Maley, recreation coordinator. “About 25 to 30 people came out, so that was a good turnout for the first movie.”

Residents can bring chairs and blankets to watch a free movie and buy concessions from the Krazy Kuzzins’ Concessions truck.

“Spread the word, bring a friend,” said Maley. “Bring your kids and somebody else’s! It’s a free community event, just walk in.”

If it rains, Maley says updates for shows can be found on the Facebook page, Scotland County Parks and Recreation.

The next movies being shown are “Black Panther” this Saturday and “The Incredibles 2” on June 1 outside the A.B. Gibson Center, 322 S.h Main St., Laurinburg.

