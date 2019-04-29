SCHD gears up with mosquito kits

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department has refilled its stock of free mosquito kits for the upcoming summer season.

Although the county paid for trucks to spray many areas for mosquitoes last October, warmer weather is expected to increase the population of mosquitoes again.

Health Director Kristen Patterson says the department is preparing for the hot summer months.

“You should see an increase of mosquitoes because of the warmer weather and standing water,” said Patterson. “We know there is still water left from Hurricane Florence.”

She added the kits have DEET mosquito repellent, dunks for standing water and extra information about diseases mosquitoes can carry.

“The information is about the Zika virus and other various diseases,” said Patterson. “There have been no cases of that in North Carolina but we still want to provide to information to help educate the public.”

Patterson said the Health Department is in the process of ordering more kits so they should be available all summer.

“They can come any time between our workday hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” said Patterson.

The mosquito kits can be picked up at the Scotland County Health Department, 1405 West Blvd., Laurinburg.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]