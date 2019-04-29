LAURINBURG — Bright sunny skies and warm weather rolled into town just in time for the second annual SpringFest held in downtown Laurinburg.

While Laurinburg After 5 and an outdoor movie kicked off the weekend’s events Friday, many people gathered downtown for the annual FunD Run held by the Scotland Memorial Foundation and sponsored by Service Thread on Saturday morning.

“It was great, we had great weather and we exceeded our goal of $40,000,” said Service Thread Chief Operating Officer Jay Todd. “Anytime you can have good weather, exceed the fundraising goal and have a really positive event for a good cause I call that a success. That’s why our company Service Thread is proud to sponsor this for the 15th year, we’ve had a lot of great support and sponsors this year.”

The proceeds from the FunD Run benefit the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center and the Diabetes Education funds. The event had already raised more than $40,000 before Saturday and the number continued going up with last-minute registrations and donations.

Todd, who is also the current chair for the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, added that he was glad to see so many people out enjoying SpringFest.

“The goal for the chamber this year is to bring as many different members in the community together,” Todd said. “What we’re doing this weekend is a fine example of that … we want to do more of in the community if we can get everyone to come work together to make the community better.”

Those who stayed after the FunD Run were able to walk down Main Street while listening to music and visiting a variety of vendors. There were bouncy houses and science area for children to enjoy along with Scotland County Schools had the STEAM Mobile classroom, Wheelie the mobile feeding site, the CTE ambulance training simulator and free books at the Little Library.

Laurinburg resident Melissa McGirt stayed to enjoy the activities after she ran the one-mile Ribbon Walk with her four and eight-year-old children.

“We wanted to hang out and participate in the festivities,” McGirt said. “They really enjoyed the science area … it’s been fun. I’m surprised there aren’t more people because there’s so much to do.”

