LAURINBURG — Voters have been slow to come to the polls for the new primary for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

The One Stop Voting at the Scotland County Elections office started Wednesday and was open to voters through Friday. During that time, a total of 30 people cast ballots — 29 were white with one American Indian; while 16 Republicans and 14 unaffiliated cast their ballots.

There are 10 GOP candidates vying for a shot at Democrat Dan McCready, Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Partycandidate Allen Smith.

Dell Parker, director for the Scotland County Board of Elections, said the turnout is lower than usual.

“It is typical for it to be low, but not this low,” said Parker. “We’ve had three 12-hour days and, when you have an estimated 3,422 registered Republicans and 5,647 unaffiliated, compared to 30 voters, that is a low turnout.”

Residents still can vote in the nine weekdays left, through May 10, before the primary on May 14.

During the first meeting of the year, Parker told the board the general election will be held on Sept. 10. However, the general election date could change if there is a need for a second primary. In that case, the general election will be moved to Nov. 5 with the municipal elections.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or jpembrick@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Ninth.jpg