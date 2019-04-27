Two arrested on child exploitation charges

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office charged two men with violations related to child exploitation last week — one of which received additional charges after an ongoing investigation; the other took an investigation to Nevada.

Theodore William Chavis, 55, was initially arrested by the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division after a search warrant was served at a residence on Anita Drive in Laurinburg and on Bunch Road in Laurel Hill in response to a complaint regarding child exploitation.

Deputies seized a number of electronic devices and several firearms, including assault rifles. Those electronic devices revealed that Chavis had communicated with minor children and, according to investigative reports, located several thousand items related to child exploitation materials and child pornography.

On Wednesday last week, investigators charged Chavis with felony indecent liberties with a minor child and he was given a $75,000 secured bond — which is in addition to the $200,000 secured bond he initially received for previous charges.

“The CID is currently working to secure additional warrants for child exploitation,” Detective Jessica Sadovnikov said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

On Wednesday last week, Sheriff’s Office CID investigators secured warrants for the arrest of Richard Douglas Britt, 44, pertaining to 403 felony counts of third-degree child exploitation, who was now living in Reno, Nevada.

Scotland County notified the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office of Reno and the Carson County Sheriff’s Office of Carson City, Nevada, and investigators from both agencies began an investigation on the whereabouts of Britt.

Britt was located within hours at his place of employment in a Carson City casino and surveillance was set up. But Britt made things easy by calling 911 to report a disturbance and reportedly became involved. He was taken into custody and placed in the Washoe County Detention Center on Thursday.

“The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office CID was assisting the Laurinburg Police Department regarding an Internet Crimes Against Children complaint,” Sadovnikov said. “Britt received a total of 13 investigative complains while investigators worked diligently to confirm Britt’s true identity.”

Reports show that Britt allegedly downloaded, stored and continuously accessed child pornography while in Scotland County during a temporary stay. Sadovnikove said investigators found several hundred files of child pornography — including images and videography depicting children, some of whom were allegedly less than 5 years old.

“The SCSO took over the investigation and, in a new partnership with the United States Secret Service, completed a number of search warrants and court orders that revealed Britt’s identity and additional child pornographic materials,” she added. “Our agency extends our sincerest gratitude to the Carson City Sheriff’sOffice and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office … who worked diligently to assist us.”

Britt is expected to appear in court soon and will begin the process for extradition back to North Carolina, where he will be brought in front of a magistrate to receive a bond hearing.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

