EnVision opens the downtown concert series

LAURINBURG — Mother Nature got its water works out of the way Friday in time for the show in downtown Laurinburg to go on — with only a small delay. It was the first of five Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concerts, followed by the Movie on Main.

But then the wind kicked in.

EnVision, a Winston-Salem based 12-piece band, made its debut in Laurinburg with a rousing succession of oldies, R&B, beach, funk, Motown and more.

“We were excited to get the call to come to Laurinburg,” said Michael Thomas, the founder, manager and lead singer for EnVision. “Laurinburg wasn’t even on our radar, but we’re hoping this won’t be our last trip here. It’s fun to come to a new venue.”

As the wind howled, EnVision got the party started with several dance tunes and continued with hits like “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Too Late to Turn Back” and “Boogie Oogie Oogie.” They followed that up with a 1960s soul medley before getting back to the single hits.

It took a while, but downtown Laurinburg filled with several hundred people — many of whom pulled their hats down tight and wrapped up in jackets, but still managed to wriggle to the music in their seats.

Several food trucks lined Main Street offering such treats as hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos, pizza, snow cones and more. Budweiser was also there with adult beverages.

“We managed to get lucky with the weather,” said Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Concert, before the evening started. “And I’m seeing a lot of new faces here, which is exactly what we hope for.”

EnVision put on a dance-filled, energetic show until about 9 p.m. Following the concert, Scotland County Parks and Recreation offered the movie, The Sandlot,” in the Art Garden. The concert and movie were free.

Up next for the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series will be the Jebb Mac Band on May 17 in downtown Laurinburg.

