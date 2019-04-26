Copeland gives update on rural economic development

LAURINBURG — Guests enjoyed food and wine while receiving updates at the Rural Economic Development Update luncheon at Cypress Vineyards on Friday.

North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Tony Copeland discussed how rural communities are important for growth in economic development for the state. The event was put together by State Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Wagram.

“It’s important that we help small businesses in their survival and where they are going,” said Copeland. “Moving forward, we need to have a trainable workforce, and build infrastructure.”

He spoke about Medicaid expansion, adding that it could bring big opportunities to local areas.

“It could bring 150 jobs to Scotland County, 750 to Robeson,” said Copeland. “It would relieve a lot of the stress on rural hospitals that close. If you are more than 60 miles away from a hospital, that’s a problem for economic recruiting.”

Copeland also pointed out that broadband expansion is needed with the growth of businesses coming to rural areas. He said the future depends on “the support of community colleges and healthcare.”

He added that companies look at how old an area’s workforce is.

“If you graduated before 1985, companies will not interview you,” said Copeland. “This is not an opinion, that is a fact. They look at the average age of your workforce so it is very important to work with the public high schools and community colleges.”

Copeland took questions from the audience and spoke with individuals after the program.

Rep. Garland Pierce said he was glad residents from Scotland and Hoke counties came to hear and participate at the luncheon.

“It’s good to see Scotland and Hoke come together and take advantage of these opportunities,” said Pierce. “It’s important to work towards building small businesses and keeping and spending money in the area. Copeland shared that we need to stay the course and keep working towards building up the community.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_MTG-022.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_MTG-024.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_MTG-006.jpg