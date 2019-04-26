Search warrant leads to two arrests

LAUREL HILL — Two Laurel Hill men were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was issued on a residence on Hardee Road.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search warrant and found methamphetamine and marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.

Charles Andrew Cox, 31, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. He was given a $35,000 bond.

Robert Vance Goodwin, 34, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $20,000 bond.

There were three females in the residence at the time of the search warrant, all of whom were given charges but were released on a written promises to appear in court.

Amber Kalyn Goins, 24, of McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg was charged with drug equipment violations.

Olivia Anne Wiggins, 23, of Washington Street in Laurel Hill along with Billy Joe Lane, 44, of Barnhill Circle in Laurinburg were both charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.