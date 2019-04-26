Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sycamore Lane reported to the police department on Friday that she had woken up to the sound of glass breaking and, upon looking around, noticed a window broken valued at $100.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken his double-pane window valued at $500.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Victoria Clayton, 36, of Rockingham was arrested April 19 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and possession of stolen goods. She was given a $3,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — David Walker Seagraves, 53, of Walters Road, Gibson, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and possession of stolen goods. He was given $3,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tyrone Lewis House, 40, of Hamlet was arrested Monday for driving while license revoked for impaired driving. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Alvin Locklear, 54, of Pembroke was arrested Tuesday for an failure to pay child support. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Robert Layton Kinlaw, 20, of Rose Road, Maxton was arrested Thursday for an order for arrest out of Robeson County. He was given a $35,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Mark Dial, 29, of Tucker Street was arrested Friday for failure to appear out of Robeson County. He was given a $500 bond.

