Sheriff encourages parents to use FBI app

LAURINBURG — It’s a parent’s worst nightmare when their child goes missing and, in many cases, can’t relay much information to law enforcement — but there’s now an app to help.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging all parents to download and use the FBI Child App on their Smart devices. On the app, parents put in their children’s information and add a photo.

“Since 2014, my goal has been to implement programs that provide safety and security to the citizens of Scotland County,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey. “When I first saw the FBI Child App I fell in love with it, the app itself draws you to it.”

Kersey said that he had learned about the app from Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, who had attended the leadership school new sheriffs held by the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

“We provide each other with information,” Kersey said. “Ninety-nine other eyes of other sheriff’s out there is better than just mine.”

The app is a secure app from the FBI which can only be accessed by the parents but can be sent to 911 or local law enforcement agencies if the child goes missing. Also by having the app if a child does go missing the parent can show it to the officer that responds so he can easily spread the word to others in the area.

“We see every day either in the news, in the paper, here on the radio or see on Facebook that kids go missing, whether they wondered off but most of the times they were taken,” Kersey said. “I want to make sure that if we ever have to respond to a child or a baby missing that we’re prepared for it and even though it’s still traumatizing time for the parents and so forth because we’re prepared we’re taking a part of that out of the picture.”

It also helps decrease time when officers are looking for the child when a child is reporting missing it can take 30 minutes or longer for the officer to get a photo and information from the parents. Kersey add that time is of the essence in these cases so with the app it will allow for the search for the child to begin almost immediately.

Along with storing the child’s information the app also has information for parent’s to go to other FBI sites and social media accounts to learn about other programs or get other information.

The sheriff’s office also has numerous other programs that are in place and that are currently being worked on in order to promote the safety of children. One includes the mobile fingerprinting machine which is typically set up during National Night Out and during some school events. The machine fingerprints the child and the parent is given the paperwork and information pertaining to it in the same day.

Kersey added he hopes that more people will download and use the FBI Child App along with learning about the other programs the sheriff’s office is running.

For information about programs that the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is doing visit Kersey’s Facebook page.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_FBI.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_RalphKersey.jpg