Cook’s road from Fighting Scot to bodybuilding champion

LAURINBURG — Like many other athletes from Scotland County, Starr Cook began his journey on a football field.

After a stellar football career at Scotland High School, Cook earned a shot to play college football at Chowan University. Upon graduating from Scotland in 1986, Cook embraced his chance to continue his career at what was then a two-year institution in Murfeesboro.

Cook’s career at Chowan came to an early end due to an ACL tear. With football now out of the picture, Cook transferred to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where he would eventually graduate with a bachelor’s degree in 1992.

During his time in Pembroke, Cook found a new passion.

Cook said bodybuilding was “always something I thought about doing.” While studying in the field of health and and physical education, Cook learned the science of being a bodybuilder — everything from dieting to working out.

Cook’s education fueled his passion, and his passion led to numerous accomplishments and awards.

The most recent additions to his list of achievements came on April 13. Cook, 51, won the open lightweight and masters 50-and-over divisions at the National Physique Committee North Carolina State Bodybuilding Championship. He won the lightweight division 27 years earlier at the same competition.

In those 27 years between wins, Cook almost completely stepped away from his craft.

“My life went in a different direction,” Cook said.

The Laurinburg native was frequently traveling while pursuing his career in clinical research.

“It was very hard for me to do (bodybuilding),” Cook said.

That changed when Cook decided to start training again two years ago. It wasn’t an easy decision to make; Cook knew there “was going to be suffering involved” if he returned to a strict raining regimen.

There were plenty of struggles as Cook worked to return to the state championship. Cook said he dieted for 17 weeks in order to get in shape, and that was often a difficult program to stick to. But a big portion of the adversity Cook faced came from an unexpected setback.

Two weeks before this year’s state competition, Cook was diagnosed with shingles — a painful rash caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox.

The diagnosis didn’t keep Cook from competing for the state championship. Going up against athletes who weighed as much as 60 pounds more than him, Cook found a way to revisit the glory he first experienced almost three decades ago.

Cook isn’t sure about what the future holds for his bodybuilding career. He said he’s been thinking about a trip to nationals in 2020.

Regardless of what happens next, Cook said he is happy with what he’s accomplished to this point. He said he’s learned a lot about what it takes to be successful at his craft. With a mixture of good genetics and hard work, Cook said, a bodybuilder can put together a strong career.

“It takes a lot of dedication, discipline and sacrifice,” Cook said.

Cook said he hopes young athletes in Scotland and surrounding counties can be inspired by his story, and see the amount of work that is required in order to be a top competitor.

“I know what it takes to win,” Cook said.

Cook’s journey began as a Fighting Scot

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester

