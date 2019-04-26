Around the world with the Kiwanis Club

Jael Pembrick | The Laurinburg Exchange Jimmy Bennett spoke Thursday about his travels working as a consultant and tobacco breeder for Goldleaf Seed Company, based in Hartsville, South Carolina. Jael Pembrick | The Laurinburg Exchange Jimmy Bennett spoke Thursday about his travels working as a consultant and tobacco breeder for Goldleaf Seed Company, based in Hartsville, South Carolina.

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Kiwanis Club was treated to a story that took them around the world with Jimmy Bennett on Thursday.

Bennett spoke about his travels working as a consultant and tobacco breeder for Goldleaf Seed Company, based in Hartsville, South Carolina.

“I would sell seeds, or if people had problems with their fields I would tell them what their problems were and how to correct them,” said Bennett.

The company would pay or compensate for the trips — and Bennett started with his visit to Paris.

“If you get out and walk around a bit, you’ll see the city is about like other cities, with people living under bridges in boxes and everything else,” said Bennett.

He remembers going to a restaurant that was high up in a glass building, eating like the high class with a great view.

“You could sit there, eat, and see the Eiffel Tower,” said Bennett. “I said to myself, ‘Ain’t I something, sitting here from Laurinburg, North Carolina, eating a $60 dinner rabbit, looking at the Eiffel Tower.’”

He added the pizza, in his opinion, is OK.

“The restaurants are houses with no signs, you just pull in,” said Bennett. “We ordered pizza and the cheese and all the ingredients on — it just slid right off. I said, “Y’all haven’t heard off Pizza Inn?’”

In China, his arrival was fun and then scary, because they picked him up in a dark limo.

“You’ve seen the movies where a limo comes with the tinted windows and you don’t know where they are going to take you,” said Bennett. “The men who opened the door for me were in suits and we rode around and they finally took me to the hotel. Inside the hotel, you could look down and see soldiers around the building with AK-47s. I didn’t go out that night.”

In different places, Bennett said he often had an interpreter.

“In China, it was the worst,” added Bennett. “The lady interpreter would look to the two men and speak back and forth in Chinese. Then she would tell me what they said and I would say, ‘Are you sure that’s what they said?’”

He also spoke of Vietnam and his worst trip to Indonesia, which takes a 30-hour flight to get to.

“They probably have 900 million people living in Indonesia and every one of them owns a motor scooter,” said Bennett. “When a driver was taking me to see a tobacco field, he hit a guy on a motor scooter and didn’t stop. When I asked, he just said, “Oh, he’ll get up after a while.”

Bennett said he ran into the Taliban there as well.

“It makes you kind of nervous,” added Bennett. “I been all over the world and I’m fortunate to have gone to the places I been to.”

He is still a part-time consultant for the Goldleaf Seed Company.

In other business, Kiwanis had three applicants in total for the scholarship and all were awarded $1,000 for college. The students are Jadon Olsen, Alan Politsch and Destany Birdsong.

The Kiwanis Club is scheduled to meet again May 9 and May 23 at General McArthurs in Laurinburg.

